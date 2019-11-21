You Could Win a Bacon Style Weighted Blanket from Oscar Mayer!

(Mark Stehle/AP Images for Oscar Mayer)

If you have a deep love affair with bacon, prepare to be wow’ed. Oscar Mayer has created the BAEcon blanket! The BAEcon blanket is a 15-pound weighted blanket. If you are not familiar with weighted blankets, people believe the blankets help relieve anxiety and improve sleep. Oscar Mayer’s blanket has bacon strips all over it. So how do you get one? You can enter the contest between now and tomorrow at 9am EST. Tweet using the hashtag #CuffOscar and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win the limited edition bacon weighted blanket!