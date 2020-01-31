'You Kissed Me First': Carly Pearce recalls first dates with husband Michael Ray in bubbly new track

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LABefore she drops her self-titled sophomore album next month, Carly Pearce is offering another new tune off the project. “You Kissed Me First” recalls the early stages of her relationship with her now-husband, fellow country star Michael Ray.

“This song reminds me of that phase of dating where you’re falling hard but don’t want to admit it first,” Carly explains. “I am pretty sure Michael and I still don’t know who kissed who first.”

In an Instagram post, the singer describes the day when “You Kissed Me First” co-writer Hillary Lindsey first sent her the song.

“I’ll never forget sitting on my bus one night and getting a text that Hillary Lindsey had sent this song for me to hear because she wrote it with me in mind -- the minute I heard it, I knew she had yet again written a moment in my story,” Carly recalls. “I still say [Michael] kissed me first, but I guess only the wine will ever REALLY know.”

“You Kissed Me First” is one of several songs on Carly’s new album that give fans a look into her real-life love story. She’s already shared “Heart’s Going Out of its Mind,” which she wrote after her second date with Michael, as well as “Call Me,” a song she says reminds her of how she first “slid into Michael’s DMs.”

The couple have a duet on Carly’s new project, too. The singer tapped her husband for a forthcoming song called “Finish Your Sentences,” which was co-written by Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett.

In keeping with its romantic theme, Carly Pearce will come out on Valentine’s Day.

