You will not have to repay relief checks, feds say

There has been multiple false reports online claiming that Americans will have to repay the relief checks they receive from the federal government under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic recovery bill.

This week many people started seeing their one-time payments directly deposited into their bank accounts. Many are still waiting for the checks to be mailed, depending on how each person has filed their tax returns.

Most adults who earned up to $75,000 will see a $1,200 payout, married couples will see $2,400, and parents will get additional payments of $500 per child.

One recent video that went viral claimed “Next year, you’re automatically going to owe $1,200 come tax season,” However, that information is false.

The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, which are working to deliver the money to people, confirmed to The Associated Press that households will not have to pay back the money in next year’s tax filing.

There is no obligation to pay back the money.