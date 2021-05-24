“Your future is what u make it”: Jason Aldean’s daughter graduates high school

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jason Aldean‘s eldest daughter Keeley is now a a high school graduate.

The country star turned to Instagram over the weekend to congratulate his 18-year-old daughter on the accomplishment.

“Hard to believe this kid graduated from high school tonight. Really excited to see what the next chapter in life holds for her. Your future is what u make it, so go get em Keeley. We love you!” the proud dad wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of Keeley smiling in her graduation gown while showing off her diploma.

“So proud!!! love u @keeleyw,” Jason’s sister Kasi wrote in the comment section, with several fans also sharing congratulatory messages.

Jason shares Kelley and 13-year-old daughter Kendyl with ex-wife Jessica Ussery. He and wife Brittany have two additional children: three-year-old son Memphis and two-year-old daughter Navy Rome.

