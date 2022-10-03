“Your Heart or Mine”: Jon Pardi releases new single to radio, reflects on end of Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour

Capitol Records Nashville

Jon Pardi is looking ahead to his next single.

Jon has released “Your Heart or Mine” to country radio, serving as the second single off his new album, Mr. Saturday Night.

The edgy, fiddle-heavy number has the singer finding love in the neon lights of a downtown bar with a woman he keeps going back to, the lyrics referencing whiskey and wine and late night phone calls.

“Girl, we’re playin’ with fire/Love ain’t too far behind/It’s just a matter of time ’til it finds/Your heart or mine,” he sings in the chorus.

“Your Heart or Mine” follows the album’s lead single, “Last Night Lonely,” which became his fifth #1 song.

Jon shipped “Heart” as a single days after concluding his three-month Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour at Ascend Ampitheater in Nashville, calling it “a tour i’ll never forget.”

“What a show in Nashville to celebrate the final night…thanks to everyone who was a part of it!!” he remarks, giving a shout-out to tour openers Lainey Wilson, Priscilla Block and Hailey Whitters. “So proud of these girls, their talent and all the hard work they put in!”

Mr. Saturday Night was released on September 2 and reached the top five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

