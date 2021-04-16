“You’re dang right” Ashley McBryde thinks about what it would be like to win ACM Female Artist of the Year

ABC

Ashley McBryde won ACM New Female Artist of the Year back in 2019, and this year, she’s got a chance to build on that resume. The “One Night Standards” singer is up for Female Artist of the Year at Sunday night’s ACM Awards show.

The singer knows she’s up against stiff competition, including her former tour boss, Miranda Lambert. Also listed in the category are Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Carly Pearce.

“I love all of these women. So there’s not a wrong winner here,” Ashley says.

But does she envision what it might feel like to take home the trophy?

“You’re dang right I do,” she says without hesitation. “I think about it a lot…I think if you don’t ever envision it, then it won’t, it can’t ever happen…and if it’s not my year, it will be eventually.”

Meanwhile, the singer says she’s also looking forward to her performance of her new single “Martha Divine,” which she’s giving from an outdoor stage in downtown Nashville, by the riverfront.

“I mean, what better backdrop than the entire cityscape of Nashville, with the river running calmly between the chaos and the lights?” she adds, noting that her performance will be just as fast-paced and villainous as the song’s sinister storyline itself. “Mean ole’ Martha Divine, we have to teach her a lesson one more time.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.