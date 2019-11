A slew of artist including Little Big Town, Cam, Cage The Elephant and more will take the stage at YouTube’s first-ever Cash Fest, an event to honor the late Johnny Cash.

The event will take place at the War Memorial Auditorium on Nov. 10 at 8PM ET, YouTube’s new documentary about Cash will premiere the following day (Nov. 11).

The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash trailer is above. Enjoy.

