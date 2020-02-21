Zac Brown Band add new dates & musical guests to Roar with the Lions Tour

Diego Pernía

They may still be in the middle of their 2020 The Owl Tour, but the Zac Brown Band is already expanding on their upcoming summer plans. The group revealed five new tour stops on their 2020 Roar with the Lions run, as well as an exciting new pair of openers.

Longstanding live favorites Old Crow Medicine Show will join the trek for two newly announced shows in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Noblesville, Indiana on September 10 and 11, respectively.

Following that, ZBB have tacked three California dates onto the end of their tour, on October 23, 24 and 25. Rising country hitmaker Riley Green will join them for those stops, taking place in Chula Vista, Los Angeles and Mountain View.

Tickets for the just-announced dates go on sale next Friday at 12PM local time. However, members of ZBB's Zamily Fan Club will have access to a pre-sale beginning on February 25. Find more info and a complete list of tour dates at ZacBrownBand.com.

