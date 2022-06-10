Zac Brown Band announce deluxe version of The Comeback, including a Blake Shelton feature

Warner Music Nashville

Zac Brown Band’s The Comeback album is coming back in deluxe form: They just announced that the new deluxe edition will be out this fall and will feature a host of guest spots from their fellow country stars.

One of those collaborations is with Blake Shelton, who is appearing on a new version of “Out in the Middle,” ZBB’s current single. The duet version of the song will be out June 22, ahead of the deluxe album’s release day.

“The Comeback is the best album we’ve ever made, and to rerecord a few tracks with some musical legends was such an honor,” the group says in a statement. “Blake Shelton is a country music powerhouse and sharing ‘Out in the Middle’ with him, a song that represents our Southern roots and country pride, is absolutely unreal.”

“I’ve always been a big fan of Zac as an artist and especially as a songwriter,” Blake adds. “This song in particular really resonated with me. It reminds me of where I was raised and where I come from — out in the middle!”

Preorders for the deluxe version of The Comeback start July 15.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.