Zac Brown Band cancels all remaining tour dates for 2020

Diego Pernía

Diego PerníaEarlier this month, the Zac Brown Band announced plans to reschedule their spring tour dates due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Now, the group revealed that they’ve made the difficult decision to completely wipe their tour calendar for this year.

This includes not just the band’s spring 2020 The Owl Tour, but also their upcoming summer Roar with the Lions Tour.

“We are deeply disappointed that this has happened,” ZBB says. “Touring is our life blood, and performing live for our fans is the best part of this job. Bottom line though, we want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first.”

The announcement comes just one day after the group’s Zac Brown shared an emotional Instagram video explaining that he has been forced to lay off 90% of his crew due to the shutdown.

In that clip, Zac exhorted all of his fans to self-quarantine and stay inside in order to prevent the outbreak from growing further. When the band announced the canceled tours, they reiterated those sentiments.

“It is up to all of us to change the course of this pandemic and make sacrifices for the sake of our fellow man,” they wrote. “To those of you taking proper steps to keep yourself and those around you healthy, thank you. To those of you still out there not taking this seriously, it’s time to wake up. The longer you wait to self isolate, the longer entire communities will be out of work and the longer it will take our country to recover.”

The group added that all those who purchased tickets to the upcoming shows will be entitled to a refund from the point of purchase.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.