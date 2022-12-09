Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown reportedly engaged to model and actor Kelly Yazdi

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“Out in the Middle” star Zac Brown has found love. The Zac Brown Band frontman and singer is engaged to Minnesota-born model and actor Kelly Yazdi, according to a report from People.

“He proposed in Hawaii a while ago,” says one source close to the couple. “It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private.”

Zac hasn’t posted much about his relationship, but Kelly does make an appearance in a few of Zac’s social media posts, including a video of a pre-show group huddle from back in July, and it looks as if she might have an engagement band on her finger in that shot.

In 2018, Zac announced that he was getting divorced after 12 years of marriage. The singer and his ex-wife, Shelly, are parents to five children, whose ages range from eight to 14.

In musical news, ZBB has been busy to close out 2022: They served as the backing band for Dolly Parton’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, welcomed Caroline Jones as a new official member of the group, and dropped a deluxe version of their The Comeback album, recasting the project’s songs as duets with everyone from Blake Shelton to Jimmy Buffett.

They’ve also been supporting band mate John Driskell Hopkins as he navigates his Lou Gehrig’s disease diagnosis. In September, the band played a benefit show in Nashville to raise funds for ALS research.

