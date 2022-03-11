Zac Brown Band go way “Out in the Middle” for a new music video celebrating the country life

Liptak ABCNR Digital Music

Going fishing, riding four-wheelers and throwing something on the grill that you caught yourself: It’s all just part of the beauty of life “Out in the Middle.”

Zac Brown Band offers their homage to country life in the music video for their new single, “Out in the Middle,” which takes the group way out to the backwoods for a celebration of all things country. The clip was filmed in the lush rural areas of Leesville, South Carolina.

The message behind the song and video is the heart of ZBB’s new The Comeback album, says lead singer Zac Brown.

“It has the pulsating sound and feeling your heart gets when you’re adventuring the great outdoors and your adrenaline starts pumping,” he says. “We combined our old school country roots and Southern rock style, creating an ode to our country pride and life’s simple pleasures.”

For a live taste of the ZBB style, pick up tickets to a show on their upcoming Out in the Middle Tour. The run kicks off in late April.

