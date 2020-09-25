Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan and more guest on Shenandoah’s new duets album: Hear the ZBB collab now

Foundry Records

Hitmaking ‘90s duo Shenandoah are putting out their first album of original material since 1994, and it’s a star-packed duets project.

This week, band mates Marty Raybon and Mike McGuire drew back the curtain on Every Road: A 10-song collection of original material that features appearances from some of the hottest artists of modern-day country music.



Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley are just a few of the guests who collaborate with Shenandoah on a song for the album. Lady A lends their voices to a song that two of the trio’s members, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott, also co-wrote.



Brad Paisley offers his megawatt vocals on a song, too, and Carly Pearce and Cody Johnson both represent the contingent of up-and-coming performers who continue to carry the torch for traditional country music.

Every Road is due for release on November 13. Before it drops in full, you can get a listen to the project’s first single, “I’d Take Another One of Those,” which is the first track on the album and a duet with Zac Brown Band.



The album is available for pre-order now. Here’s the full track list:

“I’d Take Another One of Those” (with Zac Brown Band)

“Make It Til Summertime” (with Luke Bryan)

“If Only” (with Ashley McBryde)

“Every Road” (with Dierks Bentley)

“Then a Girl Walks In” (with Blake Shelton)

“High Class Hillbillies” (with Cody Johnson)

“Every Time I Look at You” (with Lady A)

“Life Would Be Perfect” (with Brad Paisley)

“I’ll Be Your Everything” (with Carly Pearce)

“Boots on Broadway”

