Zac Brown Band make history at Fenway Park, debuts collaboration with Cody Johnson

Zac Brown Band were bestowed with a high honor following their recent headlining show at Fenway Park in Boston.

Playing their 13th sold-out show at the historic venue on Friday as part of their Out in the Middle Tour, ZBB made history as the music act with the most sold-out shows in the park’s 110-year history. The band was also inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, which honors artists who have had multiple successful shows at the venue. They are one of three artists to receive this designation, joining Paul McCartney and Billy Joel.

The show was made even more special when they invited Cody Johnson onstage to debut their new collaboration on “Wild Palomino,” which originally appeared on ZBB’s 2021 album, The Comeback. “We’ll never forget singing this one live together for the first time. Thank you, @fenwaypark!” the band writes on Instagram.

The rendition featuring Cody will be on The Comeback (Deluxe) out September 30.

