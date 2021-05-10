Zac Brown Band to head out on The Comeback Tour this summer

ABC

Zac Brown Band is ready for a “Comeback”

The superstar band is embarking on The Comeback Tour this summer, which will take them to 21 cities across the country. It includes stops at Fenway Park in Boston, a two-night stay at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater in Denver and a closing date at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Gabby Barrett and Devin Dawson are among the artists who will open for the “Chicken Fried” group, along with newcomers Adam Doleac, Ashland Craft and Teddy Swims.

The tour marks ZBB’s first since 2019’s The Owl Tour. The band announced last year that they were cancelling the originally planned Roar With the Lions Tour — and the remaining dates of The Owl Tour — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Comeback Tour launches on August 5 in Holmdel, New Jersey at the PNC Bank Arts Center and concludes on October 17 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 14 at 12 p.m. local time.

Visit Zac Brown Band’s website for a full list of tour dates.

