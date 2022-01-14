Zac Brown Band to launch 2022 Out in the Middle Tour: “We’re so excited”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Zac Brown Band is returning to the road this April. They just announced plans for their headlining 2022 Out in the Middle Tour, which begins with a stop in Greenville, South Carolina.

The sweeping, 34-stop trek will keep ZBB busy well into the fall, with shows across the U.S. and a couple of Canadian dates, too. The run will wrap in November with a show in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling things,” says frontman Zac Brown. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from The Comeback Tour. It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

Touring isn’t something the band takes for granted these days: They were among the first acts to wipe their 2020 calendars clean when the COVID-19 pandemic first ramped up in the U.S., and earlier this year, they had to pause their Comeback Tour after Zac tested positive for the virus.

Still, it’s been an exciting year musically for ZBB. Their 2021 album, The Comeback, was a big hit with their fan base, and its single, “Same Boat,” topped the country radio charts.

Joining ZBB on tour will be Caroline Jones, who was also an opening act on The Comeback Tour. The Robert Rudolph Band is also joining the bill, along with more opening acts that ZBB will reveal at a later date.

Tickets for the 2022 Out in the Middle Tour go on sale on January 21.

