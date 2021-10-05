Zac Brown Band to resume The Comeback Tour

ABC

Zac Brown Band will resume touring this week.

Last week, the band announced that they were hitting pause on The Comeback Tour, as frontman Zac Brown had tested positive for COVID-19 and would adhere to the CDC guidelines for quarantining until he was cleared.

ZBB shared on Instagram on Tuesday that the tour will “continue as planned” this weekend, picking up in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday. The tour will conclude as scheduled on October 17 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“Thank you everyone for your patience and understanding,” Zac writes in the post.

The Grammy winning group’s new album, The Comeback, will be released on October 15. It features the hit single, “Same Boat.”

