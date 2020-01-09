Zac Brown Band will Roar with the Lions on their summer tour

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation EntertainmentZac Brown Band will follow the spring leg of The Owl Tour with another animal-inspired trek.

The Roar with the Lions Tour kicks off May 24 with two nights in Gilford, New Hampshire and wraps October 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion,” Zac explains. “I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions."

“They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another,” he continues. “The crowd is our pride -- rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us.”

“We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!” Zac adds.

Pre-sales start next Tuesday, with tickets becoming available to the general public on Friday, January 17. You can find complete info about The Roar with the Lions Tour at ZacBrownBand.com.

Meanwhile, ZBB is releasing the track “Leaving Love Behind” from their album The Owl as their new single.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.