Zac Brown Band will share some news with fans during a livestream event from Southern Ground Studio

Zac Brown Band are cooking up something special over at their Nashville studio, Southern Ground, and they’re ready to clue fans in on what it is.



The band will announce some exciting news during an upcoming livestream event next month, their first ever to air from Southern Ground. Tickets start at $19.99, and VIP packages are also available, featuring exclusive signed merch, one-on-one virtual hangs with frontman Zac Brown, and more.

ZBB have been relatively quiet since releasing “The Man Who Loves You the Most,” their poignant reflection on fatherhood, last June. But on their socials, the band has shared a number of studio snaps over the past few weeks that suggest they’re up to something. One shot shows Zac with his acoustic guitar, “putting those finishing touches on a new one,” according to the caption. In another studio post, the band comments, “Feels so good to be back at it.”



ZBB’s virtual show will take place May 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Following their set, the band will host a VIP encore performance and Q&A.

Feels so good to be back at it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikbKJHlnkb — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) March 31, 2021





By Carena Liptak

