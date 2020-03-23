Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook and wife Brooke expecting third child

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesA member of the Zac Brown Band is expecting a baby.

Clay Cook, a multi-instrumentalist for the Grammy winning group, and his wife Brooke will welcome their third child this fall, People confirms. The couple is expecting a daughter, which Clay says will be the first girl to be born into the Cook family since the 1930s.

“Our whole family, and especially her big brothers, cannot wait to meet her," Clay says of his impending arrival. "I can’t say how much it means, especially during this time in the world, that we can share our joy and blessing with everyone."

The new baby will join the couple's two sons: three-year-old Charles and one-year-old Teddy.

Zac Brown Band recently announced that they would be cancelling all remaining tour dates in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The band originally planned to postpone the spring leg of The Owl Tour, but the group revealed on March 10 that they're outright cancelling the remainder of that tour, in addition to the Roar With the Lions Tour, which was supposed to start in May.

Front man Zac Brown also revealed in a tearful post that ZBB has had to lay off nearly 90 percent of their crew, referring to them as "family."

