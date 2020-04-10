Zoo Miami Welcomes “Highly Endangered” Clouded Leopard Kittens

Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill is ecstatic about the recent birth of two adorable clouded leopard kittens. He talked exclusively to the South Florida Morning Show about the adorable, “highly endangered” new additions to his zoo family.

Magill says the kittens were born to mother Serai and father Rajasi on Feb. 11 — the second successful litter for both parents.

Along with their announcement, the zoo shared several heartwarming photos of the fuzzy animals, showing off their large eyes and tiny tongues.

Following their birth, the two kittens were placed in a den to be secluded with their mother as to “avoid any external stress and to allow proper bonding.”

On Feb. 26, the kittens were separated from their mother for their initial neonatal exam, from which the zoo determined the litter consisted of one female and one male kitten.

“Since that time, the kittens have continued to develop well while remaining in seclusion with their mother,” according to Magill. The kittens were again separated for their initial vaccines and to observe their development.

“Both offspring appear to be thriving and the mother continues to be attentive and nursing them on a regular basis,” says Magill.

Zoo Miami is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic and is taking extra precautions to protect their animals.

In addition to their regular care, the zoo is “stepping into disinfecting footbaths prior to entering any feline area” and will be wearing “masks and gloves while working in those areas.”